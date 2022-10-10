UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. UFP Industries comprises about 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH owned 0.30% of UFP Industries worth $12,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,141,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,507,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,172,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $553,467,000 after acquiring an additional 92,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,501,000 after acquiring an additional 86,915 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 709,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 684,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. StockNews.com raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

UFP Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:UFPI traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.33. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at $29,613,655.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 27,996 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,540,077.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,417,270.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,613,655.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock worth $4,406,273. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.