Umee (UMEE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $187.87 Million

Umee (UMEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. During the last seven days, Umee has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One Umee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a total market capitalization of $187.87 million and $436,144.00 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Umee Token Profile

Umee’s launch date was February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee (UMEE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cosmos platform. Umee has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Umee is 0.01514551 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $1,325,026.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://umee.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the exchanges listed above.

