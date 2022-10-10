United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $159.90. The company had a trading volume of 26,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,023. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.34 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.91 and a 200 day moving average of $186.48. The company has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

