V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after acquiring an additional 544,292 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,739,000 after acquiring an additional 111,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,385,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 181,148 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,115,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,887,000 after acquiring an additional 43,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $310,276.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.87 per share, with a total value of $344,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,779.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,474 shares of company stock valued at $464,244. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBSH shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

CBSH traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,787. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.39%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.