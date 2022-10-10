V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,935 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

VLO traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 69,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,736,195. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

