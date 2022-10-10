V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 393.8% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $49.57. 22,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,500. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

