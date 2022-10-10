V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 47.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. 1,794,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,244,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

