V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 912 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

MOAT traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. 25,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,174. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02.

