V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,913,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after buying an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,790,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,700,376,000 after buying an additional 1,393,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.55. 74,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

