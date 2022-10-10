V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $129.75. 250,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,663. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day moving average is $143.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

