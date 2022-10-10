VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 101.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the period. VanEck Floating Rate ETF accounts for 5.8% of Anson Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Anson Capital Inc. owned 0.49% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 74,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 142,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTR stock remained flat at $24.85 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,307. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

