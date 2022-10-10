VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,174. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

