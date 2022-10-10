Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Raised by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.30. 7,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,095. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.88 and a one year high of $210.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.62.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

