Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Reynolds Investment Management Inc.

Reynolds Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Reynolds Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reynolds Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 226.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,912,000 after buying an additional 213,305 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.92. 80,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,389. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

