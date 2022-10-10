Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Sold by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 60,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSGX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,514. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

