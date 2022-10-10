Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Bought by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Portland Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 697,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after buying an additional 354,263 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $92.93. 2,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $91.14 and a twelve month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

