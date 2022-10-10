Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VWO stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $36.66. 533,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

