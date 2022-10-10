Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 148,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 148,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 31,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,616,000 after acquiring an additional 20,623 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,620. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.18.

