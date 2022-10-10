Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.79

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 52658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
