Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $74.79

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.79 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 52658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.48.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

