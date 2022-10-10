Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Private Capital Group LLC’s Largest Position

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,277,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,146,000 after acquiring an additional 903,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.64. 15,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,550. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $163.42 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

