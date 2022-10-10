Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Raised by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.5% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.06 on Monday, hitting $164.94. 12,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.97 and a 200 day moving average of $185.17. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.