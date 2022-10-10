Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Anson Capital Inc.

Anson Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 264.6% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

BLV stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,312. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.88 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.81.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

