Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 781.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,108. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.19. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

