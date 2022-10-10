Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Private Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,096. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.57 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

