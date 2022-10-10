Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $175.49. 6,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,332. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.43.

