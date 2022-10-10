Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Decreased by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,734,274,000 after acquiring an additional 943,694 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,665,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $175.47. 3,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,332. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.43.

