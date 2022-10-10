Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $332.17. 33,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $328.12 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.