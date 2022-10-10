Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.6% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $180.90. 34,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

