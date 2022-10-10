Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is IRON Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

IRON Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.81. The stock had a trading volume of 58,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

