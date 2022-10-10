Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average is $202.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

