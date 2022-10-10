VCGamers Trading 10.7% Lower This Week (VCG)

VCGamers (VCG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One VCGamers token can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. VCGamers has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $10,465.00 worth of VCGamers was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VCGamers has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About VCGamers

VCGamers launched on January 8th, 2022. VCGamers’ total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,998,911 tokens. VCGamers’ official Twitter account is @vcgamers_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. VCGamers’ official website is vcgamers.com/token.

Buying and Selling VCGamers

According to CryptoCompare, “VCGamers (VCG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. VCGamers has a current supply of 110,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VCGamers is 0.02629078 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $11,885.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vcgamers.com/token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VCGamers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VCGamers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VCGamers using one of the exchanges listed above.

