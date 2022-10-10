VersaGames (VERSA) Price Reaches $0.0712 on Top Exchanges

VersaGames (VERSA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. VersaGames has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $12,138.00 worth of VersaGames was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VersaGames has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One VersaGames token can now be purchased for $0.0712 or 0.00000374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VersaGames Token Profile

VERSA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2022. VersaGames’ total supply is 320,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,314,592 tokens. The official message board for VersaGames is medium.com/@versagames. VersaGames’ official Twitter account is @versagameshq and its Facebook page is accessible here. VersaGames’ official website is versagames.io.

VersaGames Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VersaGames (VERSA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cronos platform. VersaGames has a current supply of 320,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VersaGames is 0.07197245 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $556.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://versagames.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VersaGames directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VersaGames should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VersaGames using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

