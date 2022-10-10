Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VERV. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.80.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

Verve Therapeutics stock opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Verve Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.21). Equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $1,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,695,282.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 163,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $3,387,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 570,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,859,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,000 shares of company stock worth $11,127,040. 26.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,496,000 after acquiring an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

