Vesta Finance Trading 85.5% Higher This Week (VSTA)

Vesta Finance (VSTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Vesta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00002013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesta Finance has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $20,508.00 worth of Vesta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vesta Finance has traded 85.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vesta Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vesta Finance Token Profile

Vesta Finance’s launch date was January 30th, 2022. Vesta Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Vesta Finance’s official Twitter account is @vestafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vesta Finance’s official website is www.vestafinance.xyz.

Buying and Selling Vesta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesta Finance (VSTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Vesta Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vesta Finance is 0.46212663 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $31.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vestafinance.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesta Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vesta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesta Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.