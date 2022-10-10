Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given New 170.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 180.00 to 170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

VWDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Fearnley Fonds cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a 155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Price Performance

VWDRY stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 452,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,142. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S ( OTCMKTS:VWDRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.