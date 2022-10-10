Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($25.86) to GBX 2,190 ($26.46) in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Victrex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTXPF traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.50. 5,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Victrex has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.21.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

