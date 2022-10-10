Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Given New €111.00 Price Target at Barclays

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €113.00 ($115.31) to €111.00 ($113.27) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VCISY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vinci in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.20.

Vinci Trading Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:VCISY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 158,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,262. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

