Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €13.50 to €13.40. The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 168043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIVHY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vivendi from €13.40 ($13.67) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vivendi from €14.00 ($14.29) to €13.00 ($13.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vivendi from €12.80 ($13.06) to €12.20 ($12.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.82) to €15.10 ($15.41) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivendi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

