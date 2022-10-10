VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZIO shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

VIZIO Stock Performance

Shares of VIZIO stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $22.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

In other news, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 31,210 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $272,463.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,075,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $114,152,406.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,074,730 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of VIZIO

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $118,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also

