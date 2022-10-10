Vodka Token (VODKA) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,926.00

Vodka Token (VODKA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Vodka Token has a market cap of $2.96 million and $10,926.00 worth of Vodka Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vodka Token has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Vodka Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vodka Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003198 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Vodka Token Profile

Vodka Token launched on November 16th, 2021. Vodka Token’s total supply is 254,946,926,728 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,049,253,576 tokens. Vodka Token’s official Twitter account is @vodkatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodka Token is https://reddit.com/r/vodkatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vodka Token’s official website is vodkatoken.com. The official message board for Vodka Token is medium.com/@vodkatokenbsc.

Vodka Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vodka Token (VODKA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Vodka Token has a current supply of 254,946,926,728.46 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vodka Token is 0.00007568 USD and is down -5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $69.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vodkatoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodka Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vodka Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vodka Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vodka Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vodka Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.