Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) received a €130.00 ($132.65) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Volkswagen Price Performance

Shares of VOW3 stock traded down €2.10 ($2.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €130.28 ($132.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 1-year high of €208.35 ($212.60). The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €142.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €144.67.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

