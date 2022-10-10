Volt Inu 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $375,806.00 (VOLT)

Volt Inu (VOLT) traded 232.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, Volt Inu has traded down 90.3% against the dollar. One Volt Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Volt Inu has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and approximately $375,806.00 worth of Volt Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003154 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Volt Inu Profile

Volt Inu’s genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Volt Inu’s total supply is 69,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. Volt Inu’s official website is voltinu.in. Volt Inu’s official Twitter account is @voltinuofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Volt Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Volt Inu (VOLT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Volt Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Volt Inu is 0 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://voltinu.in/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Volt Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Volt Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Volt Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

