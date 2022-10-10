Waddell & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Waddell & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,129 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF makes up about 0.3% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waddell & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.83. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $145.13 and a one year high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.