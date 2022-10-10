Waddell & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 390,087 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 10.4% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $51,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,486. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $42.35 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.58.

