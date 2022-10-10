Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases 6,806 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.96. The stock had a trading volume of 360,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,144,449. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $106.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.