Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial makes up about 0.5% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.37.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.55. 61,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,587,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.01. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

