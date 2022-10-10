Waddell & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Waddell & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after buying an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 17,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,174,000.

BKLN stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,019,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

