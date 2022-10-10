Waddell & Associates LLC Sells 150 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Waddell & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $223.37. 12,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.91 and its 200-day moving average is $251.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $221.64 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

