Waddell & Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,473,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,777,000 after buying an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,073,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,988,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after buying an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 763.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 841,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,968,000 after buying an additional 743,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.29. 122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,314. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $217.12 and a 52-week high of $268.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.10.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

