WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $16.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WKME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WalkMe from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WalkMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $8.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $732.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of -0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.43. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $27.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WalkMe

WalkMe ( NASDAQ:WKME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 92.90% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.